Tamil Nadu

Stalin congratulates Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday congratulated BJP leader Pramod P. Sawant on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second time.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Hearty congrats to Dr. Pramod P. Sawant on swearing in as the Chief Minister of Goa for a straight second-term. I wish him all the best to fulfil the expectations of people of Goa.”


