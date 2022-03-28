Stalin congratulates Goa CM Pramod Sawant
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday congratulated BJP leader Pramod P. Sawant on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second time.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Hearty congrats to Dr. Pramod P. Sawant on swearing in as the Chief Minister of Goa for a straight second-term. I wish him all the best to fulfil the expectations of people of Goa.”
