February 12, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday congratulated senior BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan, who is set to assume office as the Jharkhand Governor. In a statement, he said, “My heart-felt congratulations to friend Mr. C.P. Radhakrishnan, who has been named as the Governor of Jharkhand. I wish that he fulfill his duties as per the Constitution and make Tamil Nadu proud.”