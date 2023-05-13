Stalin congratulates Congress on its victory in Karnataka Assembly election

May 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated the Congress on its victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections and said the “landmass of Dravidian family stands clear of the BJP”.

“Now, let us all work together to win 2024 to restore the democracy and Constitutional values in India,” he wrote in a message on Twitter. Congratulating the Congress for its ‘spectacular’ victory, he said the unjustifiable disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, misusing investigative agencies against political opponents, imposition of Hindi, and rampant corruption have echoed in the minds of the people of Karnataka.

“They have upheld the Kannadiga pride by teaching a befitting lesson to the BJP’s vindictive politics,” Mr. Stalin added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Stalin telephoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and conveyed his wishes on the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT