ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin congratulates Congress on its victory in Karnataka Assembly election

May 13, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

He says the unjustifiable disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP, misusing investigative agencies against political opponents, imposition of Hindi, and rampant corruption have echoed in the minds of the people of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated the Congress on its victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections and said the “landmass of Dravidian family stands clear of the BJP”.

“Now, let us all work together to win 2024 to restore the democracy and Constitutional values in India,” he wrote in a message on Twitter. Congratulating the Congress for its ‘spectacular’ victory, he said the unjustifiable disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, misusing investigative agencies against political opponents, imposition of Hindi, and rampant corruption have echoed in the minds of the people of Karnataka.

“They have upheld the Kannadiga pride by teaching a befitting lesson to the BJP’s vindictive politics,” Mr. Stalin added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mr. Stalin telephoned Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former presidents Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar and conveyed his wishes on the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US