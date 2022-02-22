Stalin congratulates chess champion Praggnanandhaa on defeating Carlsen

Special Correspondent February 22, 2022 11:06 IST

Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa | Photo Credit: The Hindu

May you get many more victories, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has congratulated chess Grand Master R. Praggnanandhaa, who defeated chess legend Magnus Carlsen in the eighth round of an online rapid chess competition — Airthings Masters. “My hearty congratulations to 16-year old Grand Master R. Praggnanandhaa from Tamil Nadu, who has surprised the world by defeating the world best chess player Carlsen who had defeated the Super Computer and who he had admired. May you get many more victories,” Mr. Stalin said in a social media post.



