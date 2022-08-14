CM Stalin condoles Saroj Narayanaswami’s death
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of veteran All India Radio news reader Saroj Narayanaswami. She died at her home in Mumbai on Saturday.
In a statement, Mr. Stalin said: "I am pained that the voice which was intertwined with unforgettable incidents has fallen silent yesterday. My deep condolences.".
