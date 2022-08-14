Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin condoles Saroj Narayanaswami’s death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of veteran All India Radio news reader Saroj Narayanaswami. She died at her home in Mumbai on Saturday.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said: "I am pained that the voice which was intertwined with unforgettable incidents has fallen silent yesterday. My deep condolences.".


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2022 3:19:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-condoles-saroj-narayanswamis-death/article65768165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY