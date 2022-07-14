Stalin condoles Ooran Adigal’s death

‘His demise an irreparable loss for theists and those interested in communal harmony’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of trustee of Sanmarga institutions in Vadalur, Ooran Adigal. He passed away in a government hospital in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

In his condolence message, Mr. Stalin said: “His demise is an irreparable loss not only for theists but also for those who are keen on religious harmony. I convey my deep condolences to all grieving his demise.”

At a young age of 22, Ooran Adigal founded a research institute for Samarasa Sanmargam and served Tamil by authoring over 80 books on religion, Mr. Stalin recalled.

Besides being an author, he was also an orator. The Chief Minister recalled that Ooran Adigal had great respect and affection for him as well as former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.