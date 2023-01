January 30, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das. He expressed his condolences to his Odisha counterpart and the family members of the deceased Minister. In a statement, he said, ”Deeply shocked and anguished by the unfortunate death of Odisha’s Health Minister Thiru Naba Das. My sincere and deep condolences to his family, relatives and Hon’ble Odisha CM Thiru. Naveen Patnaik.”