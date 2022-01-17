Tamil NaduCHENNAI 17 January 2022 13:54 IST
Stalin condoles Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj’s death
Updated: 17 January 2022 13:54 IST
His passing away is a great loss for the nation, says the Chief Minister
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condoled the death of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. In a social media post, the Chief Minister said he was saddened by the legend’s death.
“He was a great ambassador of the art and has left behind him a rich legacy. His passing away is a great loss for the nation and the art. I extend my deep condolences to his bereaved family and fans,” Mr. Stalin said.
In a tweet, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi also condoled the death of the legendary Kathak dancer.
