Stalin condoles Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj’s death

Birju Maharaj

CHENNAI

17 January 2022 13:54 IST

His passing away is a great loss for the nation, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condoled the death of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj. In a social media post, the Chief Minister said he was saddened by the legend’s death.

“He was a great ambassador of the art and has left behind him a rich legacy. His passing away is a great loss for the nation and the art. I extend my deep condolences to his bereaved family and fans,” Mr. Stalin said.

Advertising

Advertising

In a tweet, DMK MP K. Kanimozhi also condoled the death of the legendary Kathak dancer.