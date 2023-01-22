ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin condoles deaths in jallikattu-related incidents, announces solatium

January 22, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of three persons who died in different jallikattu-related incidents after they were attacked by bulls outside the event arena.

In a statement, he announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the kin of the victims from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

In one incident in Dharmapuri, 14-year old Gokul, who was at the place for collecting the bulls, died after being gored by one.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the other incidents, 58-year-old Ganesan died at K. Rayavaram in Pudukkottai district, and 52-year old Boominathan died at Siravayal in Sivaganga district.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US