Stalin condoles deaths in jallikattu-related incidents, announces solatium

January 22, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of three persons who died in different jallikattu-related incidents after they were attacked by bulls outside the event arena.

In a statement, he announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the kin of the victims from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

In one incident in Dharmapuri, 14-year old Gokul, who was at the place for collecting the bulls, died after being gored by one.

In the other incidents, 58-year-old Ganesan died at K. Rayavaram in Pudukkottai district, and 52-year old Boominathan died at Siravayal in Sivaganga district.

