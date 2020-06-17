Tamil Nadu

Stalin condoles death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s staff member

DMK President M.K. Stalin

DMK President M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: PTI

The DMK president also demanded that the government provide a proper answer as to why Chennai’s COVID-19 epicurve has declined suddenly

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the family of an under-secretary rank official, working with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who died after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Stalin said the government should ensure the safety of all employees and officers working in government offices across the State.

The DMK president also demanded that the government provide a proper answer as to why Chennai’s epicurve has declined suddenly, an issue raised by Prabhdeep Kaur of the National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR). “It is very important to take note of this point and the government should function with full transparency on tackling COVID-19,” he said.

He also demanded that the government make adequate safety precautions for all front-line workers and provide them with all the necessary protective gear to prevent them from contracting the virus.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 4:05:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-condoles-death-of-tamil-nadu-chief-ministers-staff-member/article31851056.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY