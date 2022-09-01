Stalin condoles death of Sonia Gandhi’s mother

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DM) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, September 1, 2022. conveyed his condolences to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the death of her mother Paola Maino.

"I was pained to hear about the demise of Indian National Congress President Tmt. Sonia Gandhi's mother Mrs. Paola Maino. Have conveyed my deepest and heartfelt condolences to Tmt. Sonia Gandhi and her family. May she find comfort in the fond memories of her beloved mother," he tweeted.