Stalin condoles death of Sonia Gandhi’s mother

Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI:
September 01, 2022 12:26 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File photo

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DM) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday, September 1, 2022. conveyed his condolences to Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the death of her mother Paola Maino.

"I was pained to hear about the demise of Indian National Congress President Tmt. Sonia Gandhi's mother Mrs. Paola Maino. Have conveyed my deepest and heartfelt condolences to Tmt. Sonia Gandhi and her family. May she find comfort in the fond memories of her beloved mother," he tweeted.

