Tamil Nadu

Stalin condoles death of party leader

Balaraman, former secretary of DMK’s north Chennai unit, died due to COVID-19

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday condoled the death of L. Balaraman, the former secretary of party’s north Chennai unit, due to COVID-19.

In a statement, he said Balaraman was a hard worker and played a key role in ensuring the victory of former DMK president M. Karunanidhi and former secretary K. Anbazhagan in the Harbour Assembly constituency.

Mr. Stalin also pointed out that Balaraman had special affection for Karunanidhi and said his sacrifices and contribution could never be forgotten and extended his condolences to the family members.

Recently, DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan died of COVID-19 infection.

