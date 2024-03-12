Stalin condoles death of Kamatchipuram Adhinam Thavathiru Sivalingeswara Swamigal

March 12, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of Coimbatore Kamatchipuram Adhinam Thavathiru Sivalingeswara Swamigal.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said the Swamigal played a role in promoting spirituality and social development in the western region.

“He was instrumental in conducting kudamuzhukkus in Tamil in thousands of temples. His life-time mission was to spread Tamil and he would perform guru poojai in the memorial of Pasumpon Thevar,” Mr. Stalin said.

The Chief Minister said that the Swamigal also helped in the education of students from poor background.

His death was a huge loss to Tamil as a medium of worship, Mr. Stalin added.

