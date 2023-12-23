Stalin condoles death of Former T.N. Chief Secretary, Odisha Governor M M Rajendran

December 23, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Former Odisha Governor M. M. Rajendran, who died on Saturday. He was 88.

Mr. Rajendran, a 1957 IAS batch Officer, held various posts such as Deputy Collector and later went on to become the Collector of Ramanathapuram. He handled the cyclone situation in Dhanushkodi in 1964. This experience helped in handling the cyclone situation in 1999 in Odisha and in coordination with the State government he played a key role, the Chief Minister recalled.

Mr. Rajendran was Chief Secretary when President’s rule was imposed and he continued in the post after M. Karunanidhi became the chief minister in 1989, Mr. Stalin noted.

Mr. Rajendran functioned ably in his administrative and constitutional role, the Chief Minister said and extended his condolences.