Stalin condoles death of fireworks unit workers

DMK president M.K. Stalin expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the accident at a fireworks unit in Virudhunagar district and blamed the AIADMK government for not doing enough to prevent such repeated incidents.
Mr. Stalin said despite a number of such fire accidents and loss of lives in fireworks units, the government was not taking any action to prevent such incidents. “It is highly condemnable and inhumane that the AIADMK government has a callous attitude towards this issue,” he said and asked the government to immediately put in place protective measures to prevent any further incidents.
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri requested the government to provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured in the incident.
Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan requested the government to put in preventive mechanisms and protect the industry and workers’ welfare.
CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan urged the government to order a probe into the incident. He also sought stricter punishment for those violating the safety norms and the government officials who do not ensure enforcement of the norms.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath