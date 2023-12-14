GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin condemns suspension of Opposition MPs

December 14, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday condemned the suspension of 15 MPs from Opposition parties, including DMK MP Kanimozhi. He demanded that their suspension be revoked immediately.

In a message on the social media platform X, he said the move was undemocratic and undermined the spirit of parliamentary democracy. Blaming the Union government for its “intolerant attitude” and for “crushing” freedom of expression, he asked why the people’s representatives were being punished for seeking answers on a “major security breach in our temple of democracy”. He said Parliament should be a forum for debate, and not for silencing opposition.

Condemns CISF personnel

The Chief Minister also condemned an incident in which a woman from Tamil Nadu was allegedly harassed by a Central Industrial Security Force personnel for not speaking Hindi. Pointing out that India was a federal country where people spoke different languages, he said all languages should be respected.

