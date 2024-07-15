Stalin condemns Karnataka over non-release of Cauvery water; calls for an all-party meeting

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday condemned the Karnataka government for not releasing water in the Cauvery, due to the State of Tamil Nadu. He has also called for an all-party (legislative) meeting in the Secretariat in Chennai on July 16, to decide on future course of action.

The Tamil Nadu government has also written to Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) urging it to implement the directive of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 1 tmcft of water in the Cauvery to Tamil Nadu, Mr. Stalin said. He further contended that such an action of Karnataka amounted to “contempt” of the direction of the Supreme Court.

“Karnataka refusing to release Tamil Nadu’s share of water is strongly condemnable. The Tamil Nadu government, under no circumstances, would accept such action affecting the welfare of farmers from the State,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement. He was reacting to Karnataka’s stand that it would not release water due to Tamil Nadu, despite a direction by the CWRC.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan would chair the all-party (those represented in the TN legislature) meeting on the Secretariat campus in Chennai at 11 a.m. on July 16 to discuss the future course of action, Mr. Stalin said. The meeting would also get inputs from legal experts on the issue.

As on July 15, the total water storage in four major reservoirs of Karnataka stood at 75.586 tmc, Mr. Stalin pointed out and further cited reports of the India Meteorological Department that predicted seasonal rains. “The water storage in Mettur dam is merely 13.808 tmc. In this situation, Karnataka refusing to release water as per the directions of the CWRC is an act against the farmers of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said.

According to information reaching Chennai, Biligundlu, even at 4 p.m., recorded only around 4,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs). As it is expected to take two to two-and-a-half days for water released from Kabini or Krishnaraja Sagara to get realised at the inter-State border point, officials say that there may be an improvement in the flow in the coming days.

As on July 11, Tamil Nadu realised about 2.6 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) this month. Since June 1, the total realisation was around 4.9 tmc ft. At the Mettur dam, the water level stood at 43.22 ft (full level 120 ft) with the storage being 13.8 tmc ft (capacity 93.47 tmc ft).