Stalin condemns incident of Dalit president forced to sit on floor

CHENNAI

11 October 2020 15:46 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday strongly condemned the incident of Dalit panchayat president Rajeshwari Saravana Kumar being forced to sit on the floor at panchayat meetings.

“The image of a representative elected by people through a democratic process made to sit on the floor is a shame for those involved in public life. All those guilty must be punished,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin also noted that the incident was an insult to Tamil soil, which is always known for upholding social justice and urged the ruling AIADMK government to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

He also reiterated that the party will also support and is firm on participation of members from SC/ST community in leadership roles.