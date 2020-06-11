Stalin condemns hike in fuel prices

CHENNAI

11 June 2020 22:25 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday condemned the Central and State governments for the increase in fuel prices since it was hitting the people hard and would lead to increase in bus fares.

“For the past three days, the prices of petrol and diesel are being continuously increased. On the one hand the government has announced relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, and on the other, the government is punishing people by such price hikes,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin questioned how the BJP government, which was enjoying historically low prices in the global oil markets and benefitting from it, was putting the burden of increased prices to the people of the country.

Advertising

Advertising