Tamil Nadu

Stalin condemns cancellation of pensions to doctors

The DMK president said doctors have worked selflessly for people and are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday urged the State government to revoke the order cancelling pensions to government doctors who retired before October 2009.

“The government decision is highly condemnable. Doctors are in the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the retired doctors also selflessly worked for the people. If the government cites a financial crisis for the cancellation of the pensions, where is it getting thousands of crores for tenders from,” he asked in a statement.

