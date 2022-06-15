Stalin condemns BJP for using ED against Congress, its leaders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday condemned the BJP, charging it was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Congress and its leaders, and further said political opponents should be fought politically.

In a social media post, he said, "I condemn the outrageous act of political vendetta against the Congress party and its leaders Tmt Sonia Gandhi and Thiru @RahulGandhi by the ruling BJP govt using the Enforcement Directorate."

The DMK president added, "Having no answers to the pressing issues of the common man, BJP uses such diversionary tactics to save itself from the public ire. Political opponents should be fought politically, not by forcing the Enforcement Directorate."