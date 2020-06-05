Stalin condemns arrest of DMK cadre

Condemning the arrest of party cadre who organised a protest against Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani in Coimbatore on Friday, DMK president M.K. Stalin demanded their immediate release as well as withdrawal of cases filed against them.

The protest was organised by party’s east unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik, north unit secretary C.R. Ramachandran and west unit in-charge M. Muthusamy, alleging that the Minister was behind the arrest of DMK men who questioned his corrupt practices, mismanagement of the municipal administration and water supply department.

“The protest was organised in front of various local body offices by following the physical distancing norms. However, police have arrested 1000 of cadres,” Mr. Stalin said and alleged that the Minister was behind the arrest.

He also warned that if this attitude continued, a massive protest would be organised exposing the alleged corruption of the Minister.

Mr. Stalin alleged that Coimbatore was witness to the Minister’s high-handed approach towards journalists, activists and Opposition party members who have been arrested, released and arrested again.

The party members who have been arrested include DMK’s south unit in-charge ‘Thendral’ Selvaraj; farmers’ wing organiser M.S. Ramamoorthy; Kinathukadavu east unit secretary A. Durai; party member Kirthi Anand and 84th Ward secretary N.G. Murugesan, he said.

Cases have also been filed against MLA N. Karthik, C.R. Ramachandran and M. Muthusamy, Mr. Stalin said. Mr. Stalin also alleged that Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami was silent about the corruption charges against Velumani.