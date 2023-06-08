Stalin commends party functionary, calls for pledging to donate organs

June 08, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday commended a party functionary in Salem, who along with his family members have decided to donate his organs after their lifetime, on the occasion of the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said he was moved by the decision of DMK functionary Murali in Salem, whose five family members have decided to donate their organs after their lifetime. Mr. Stalin also recalled that he along with his wife had in 2009 decided to donate their organs.

“Let’s donate our organs. Let’s save the lives of people with our organs, which would otherwise by eaten by the fire and the Earth,” he said.