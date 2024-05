Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday commended para athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won gold in the men’s high jump T63 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan.

“A monumental leap to glory! Congratulations to Mariyappan Thangavelu!,” he posted on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.