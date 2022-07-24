CM Stalin lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in World Athletic Championship

Athlete Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, U.S. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 24, 2022 12:33 IST

India proud of Neeraj Chopra’s consistent excellence, says T.N. Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, commended athlete Neeraj Chopra, who has secured a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!" Also read:I will take it, says Neeraj Chopra after winning silver at World Athletics Championships Advertisement Advertisement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.