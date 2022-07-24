Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in World Athletic Championship

Athlete Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, U.S. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent CHENNAI July 24, 2022 12:33 IST
Updated: July 24, 2022 13:09 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, commended athlete Neeraj Chopra, who has secured a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!"

Also read:I will take it, says Neeraj Chopra after winning silver at World Athletics Championships

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...