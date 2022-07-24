CM Stalin lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in World Athletic Championship

CM Stalin lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in World Athletic ChampionshipCHENNAI July 24, 2022 12:33 IST
India proud of Neeraj Chopra’s consistent excellence, says T.N. Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, commended athlete Neeraj Chopra, who has secured a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!"
