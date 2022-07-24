CM Stalin lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in World Athletic Championship
India proud of Neeraj Chopra’s consistent excellence, says T.N. Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, commended athlete Neeraj Chopra, who has secured a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!"
Also read:I will take it, says Neeraj Chopra after winning silver at World Athletics Championships
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.