CM Stalin lauds Neeraj Chopra for winning silver medal in World Athletic Championship

India proud of Neeraj Chopra’s consistent excellence, says T.N. Chief Minister

Athlete Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, U.S. | Photo Credit: PTI

India proud of Neeraj Chopra’s consistent excellence, says T.N. Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Sunday, commended athlete Neeraj Chopra, who has secured a silver medal in the World Athletics Championships 2022.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: "Neeraj Chopra has scripted history once again! Congratulations on becoming only the second Indian and first Indian male athlete to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. India is proud of the consistent excellence he has been achieving on the biggest stage!"

Also read:I will take it, says Neeraj Chopra after winning silver at World Athletics Championships