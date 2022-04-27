Stalin commends journalists
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday commended journalists, who rescued people caught in a fire in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.
In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the journalists who had come to gather news about the small fire that broke out in RGGGH realised the value of time and joined the rescue effort. The Chief Minister commended their gesture.
The Hindu’s photojournalist B. Jothi Ramalingam was among those who helped out.
