Stalin commends ISRO scientist over Aditya-L1 mission

September 04, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday commended ISRO scientist Nigar Shaji, a native of Tamil Nadu, on her historic feat as the project director of Aditya-L1 mission.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said that Ms. Shaji, who was born in Sengottai in Tenkasi district, has emerged as the Tamil woman to become the project director of an ISRO mission to study the solar atmosphere. “Eminent Tamils like her heading missions from Chandrayaan to Aditya prove that those who studied in State board syllabus in schools and colleges are second to none in talent and quality,” he said.

He added that he was as proud as the scientist’s family members on her achievement.

CONNECT WITH US