Stalin commends Indian team for winning Thomas Cup

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday commended the Indian badminton team that won the Thomas Cup for the first time, defeating Indonesia. He said it was a red-letter day for Indian sports.

In a social media post, he said, “India wins Thomas Cup for the first time by beating 14-time Champion Indonesia. This is a red-letter day for Indian sports. My hearty congrats to all the players who helped India to script this truly historic victory.”