Stalin commends Indian athletes

August 27, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin commended the four Indian athletes who have posted an Asian record in the men’s 4x400 m relay. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Hats off to the Indian men’s 4x400m relay team for their historic feat at the World Athletics Championships! They clinched an Asian Record and a spot in the final, outpacing global powerhouses. Congratulations to Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi, and Tamil Nadu’s own Rajesh Ramesh for their exceptional performance.”