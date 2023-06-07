ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin commends IFS officer, NDRF soldier

June 07, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday commended IFS officer Jagdish S. Bakan, who has been named by the UNESCO for receiving the Michel Batisse Award 2023 for Biosphere Reserve Management.

Mr. Bakan is the Ramanathapuram District Forest Officer and Director of Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the officer had made Tamil Nadu Forest Department as well as the State government proud.

“I was proud to see him say that this was possible only because of the Marine Elite force formed by our government,” Mr. Stalin said. Mr. Bakan is set to receive the award in Paris, France on June 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin commended the National Disaster Response Force’s Venkatesan from Tamil Nadu, who was responsible for saving many lives in the Odisha train accident.

In a social media post, he said: “Many lives were saved, as he informed the higher authorities at the right time and the nearby National Disaster Management Force rushed to the spot. I commend him for acting swiftly at such a traumatic time.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US