June 05, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday commended chess player Grandmaster D. Gukesh, who achieved a career-high live rating of 2739.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Congrats Grand Master D. Gukesh, on achieving a career-high live rating of 2739 with your impressive, intense, and hard-fought game against Carlsen in the Norway Chess. May you soar to greater heights and continue to make Chennai, the chess capital of India, proud.”