Stalin commends carrom player who secured three gold medals

Published - November 17, 2024 10:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday commended Khazima M.B., who has secured three gold medals in the Sixth Carrom World Cup 2024 which was held in California in the U.S.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin lauded her achievement and commented he was proud of her accomplishment and added the victory of the Dravidian model of governance was in the victory of those from humble background.

Ms. Khazima is the daughter of an auto rickshaw driver from Chennai.

