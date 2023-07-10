HamberMenu
Stalin citing poll promises never made by BJP, says Annamalai

Fear of defeat is haunting Stalin, says BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai

July 10, 2023 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai addresses a public meeting, in Nagercoil recently. File photo

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai addresses a public meeting, in Nagercoil recently. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai alleged on Sunday, July 10, 2023, that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was citing poll promises which were never made by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“Seems fear of defeat is haunting Mr. Stalin. The DMK government has not fulfilled 90% of its poll promises in its two years of being in power and is marred by corruption,” he said.

According to Mr. Annamalai, the Prime Minister had only spoken about black money being stashed abroad and never said it would be deposited in bank accounts of each Indian citizen. “Mr Modi has not taken the name of the DMK, why is the Chief Minister scared,” he asked.

He said the Union government had confiscated ₹1.25 lakh crore in black money in the last nine years, and each year ₹6,000 is deposited in the accounts of farmers and it is surprising that the Chief Minister is not aware about it.

