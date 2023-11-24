Stalin cites FM’s remarks on temple assets, says people claiming to be pious attempting to deceive people

November 24, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Days after senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman levelled charges with respect to temple assets in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, referring to it, criticised those “who were actually not pious, but attempting to deceive the people”.

Speaking at a function, Mr. Stalin referred to “false and unnecessary campaigns” being carried out on social media to confuse the people and said: “I would not worry if those like [BJP Tamil Nadu president] K. Annamalai create confusion. But, Union Minister Ms. Sitharaman has said that we are looting the temples.”

Since Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu has given a clear reply (to the allegations), Mr. Stalin said he did not want to provide any further explanation.

Noting that temple assets to the tune of ₹5,500 crore had been retrieved under his DMK regime, Mr. Stalin said: “If they are really pious, what should they do? They should commend the DMK rule. This is not piety. This is deception. They are trying to deceive the people.”

Mr. Stalin further said that a retired police officer (former DGP R. Natraj) was spreading false information and a case had been registered in this regard.

Noting that a few people were determined to defeat the “Dravidian Model of governance”, Mr. Stalin said: “You should use the upcoming [Lok Sabha] election to put a full stop to all those.”

