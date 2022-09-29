Stalin checks the status of storm-water drain construction in south Chennai

Chief Minister visits undertakes a brisk tour of southern suburbs to review the progress of the storm-drain construction

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 29, 2022 18:23 IST

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi apprising the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of the completed storm- water drain work at Kasturba nagar in Chennai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday visited various areas in southern Chennai and inspected the storm-water drain construction work taken up at a cost of ₹174.48 crore.

Mr. Stalin visited Semmencherry, Nookkampalayam, Perumbakkam, Velachery, Pallikaranai and Adyar, an official release said. "The Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete all the work by October," it said.

In Semmenchery, he inspected the head regulator and the cut and cover macro drain that is under construction. At Nookkampalayam, he inspected the 1,900m retaining wall being constructed and checked the desilting work.

The Chief Minister inspected the work under way near Thamaraikulam and later inspected the work on drain being constructed between Thamaraikulam and National Institute of Ocean Technology in Pallikaranai.

A.G.S. Colony in Velachery was his next stop followed by Kasturibai Nagar and Indira Nagar in Adyar and Kannappan Nagar, Ganesh Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, MLAs S.S. Balaji, Aravind Ramesh and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app