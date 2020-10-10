Stalin challenges TN Chief Minister to release white paper on investments, jobs

CHENNAI

10 October 2020 17:00 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday challenged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to release a white paper on the number of investments attracted and jobs created for youth under the AIADMK government.

“If the Chief Minister really has guts, let him release a white paper on the number of investments and jobs created. I also request him to release another white paper on procurements made for tackling COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin alleged that only when the white papers are released will the corruption by the present government come to light, and wondered when they would be released. He termed the Chief Minister’s statement that the current government has made Tamil Nadu one of the top investment destinations in India, “mere eyewash” and strongly condemned it.

The status of MOUs signed in the two Global Investors Meet is not known, Mr. Stalin said and pointed out that the number of COVID-19 cases in the State is increasing. The State’s debt has touched ₹4.56 lakh crore and reports point out that they have so far borrowed ₹50,000 crore this year, he said.In addition, the Tamil Nadu government has said it would go with option 1 on GST compensation which means they have agreed to borrow from the market and have surrendered State’s rights to the GST Council, Mr. Stalin said.

The State does not have data about death of healthcare workers, doctors and the break-up on district wise testing of COVID-19 is also not shared, he pointed out.

Mr. Stalin alleged that the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues are flouting all physical distancing norms in the name of meetings including the one to announce the AIADMK’s CM candidate. He also said the Chief Minister does not have the guts to make public the report submitted by a high-level committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India Governor C. Rangarajan, to revive the State’s economy.