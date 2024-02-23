GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin chairs party meeting; party workers to explain Budget to the people

February 23, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahead of the Parliamentary elections, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually chaired a meeting of district secretaries and Assembly constituency-level observers and reviewed the election preparedness.

One of the three resolutions adopted during the meeting decided to hold public meetings in municipal corporations and municipalities on March 2 and 3 to explain the Budget for 2024-25 to the general people.

It also decided to launch ‘Illam Thorum Stalinin Kural’ campaign on February 26. Meetings of constituency-level observers, booth-level members and representatives from local bodies would be held on February 24 and 25 in this regard.

