Tamil Nadu

Stalin chairs meet to review T.N.’s COVID-19 situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday chaired a meeting in the Secretariat to review the COVID-19 situation across the State.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officials were also present.


