Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually chaired a meeting of his Economic Advisory Council (EAC) from his camp office in Chennai. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu; EAC members Professor Esther Duflo, Professor Raghuram Rajan, Dr. Arvind Subramanian, Professor Jean Dreze, and Dr. S. Narayan; and senior officials were present, a release issued on Thursday said.