Stalin calls upon teachers to welcome students, dispel their anxiety, ahead of schools reopening

CHENNAI

30 October 2021 13:27 IST

Regular classes for standards 1 to 8 are due to begin on Nov 1; the CM also requested MPs, MLAs and headmasters to welcome students with sweets, flowers

Ahead of the scheduled reopening of physical classes for students in Classes I to VIII across the State from November 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday called upon schools and teachers to welcome children and dispel their anxiety over the novel coronavirus pandemic. He advised them to opt for stories, playing, singing and painting during the first two weeks of school.

“Even though they are familiar with schools, these students are coming to schools after a great crisis. Though a full stop has been put to Corona, people are still anxious about the virus. The anxiety is especially widely prevalent among schoolchildren. It is our duty to embrace children to dispel their anxiety,” Mr. Stalin said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chief Minister also called upon Parliamentarians, legislators, local body representatives, school managements and headmasters to offer students sweets and flowers. He also requested teachers to use stories, songs and painting to boost their confidence and memory during the first two weeks.

“There is a possibility that children may not have acquired abilities according to their classes, as they were not in the regular stream of school education for the past year and a half. Teachers should act to compensate this loss. I request them to offer training for teachers in this regard," Mr. Stalin said.

Welcoming students in Classes I to VIII to schools, Mr. Stalin also requested them to get over the past and look forward to a positive future, as they enter schools from next month. Noting that students in these classes missed about 600 days of regular schooling, Mr. Stalin thanked all those who supported the Tamil Nadu government in its fight against COVID-19.