Stalin calls on Vice-President, extends birthday greetings

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 00:28 IST

‘Your illustrious career is a great example for all of us in public life’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu here on Friday and extended him birthday greetings. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan; Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru; and Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva accompanied the Chief Minister. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said, “Birthday Greetings to our Hon’ble Vice-President Thiru M. Venkaiah Naidu garu. I wish you many more years in service of our country. Your illustrious career, filled with integrity, wisdom and a tinge of humour in any situation, is a great example for all of us in public life.” Mr. Stalin also extended his birthday greetings to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. “Birthday greetings to the intrepid Opposition Leader of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav. Wishing you all success in the coming years,” he said in a social media post.



