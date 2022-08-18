Stalin calls on PM, President, V-P, in New Delhi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday after calling on newly elected President Droupadi Murmu [at the Rashtrapati Bhavan] and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Prior to his meeting with the Prime Minister, Mr. Stalin told journalists that he would raise issues such as exemption from NEET for Tamil Nadu and the National Education Policy on which the State has a differing view. He said he would also discuss the Cauvery and the Mekedatu dam issues, among others, with Mr. Modi.

“While a number of schemes are in progress, several schemes have not progressed as desired. I will raise them as well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Stalin thanked Mr. Modi for inaugurating the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.

“I was unable to personally invite the Prime Minister for the Chess Olympiad as I was down with COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital. He graciously accepted my invitation over the phone and inaugurated the event,” he said.

Mr. Stalin, who was on a day’s visit to New Delhi, told reporters that he had a satisfactory meeting with Ms. Murmu. The Chief Minister said that though he was invited to the President’s swearing-in, he was unable to attend the function, and had congratulated Ms. Murmu personally on Wednesday.

Mr. Stalin gave the three leaders a gift box of rice and millet varieties unique to Tamil Nadu. It contained ‘Mappillai Samba’, ‘Kullakkar’, ‘Karuppukavuni’, ‘Seeragasamba’, ‘Kudavazhai’, ‘Kambu’, ‘Varagu’, ‘Saamai’, ‘Thinai’ and ‘Kezhvaragu’. He also gave them a coffee table book — ‘Home of Chess’— on the recently concluded Chess Olympiad.