Stalin calls on parents of injured girl Rajeswari, donates ₹5 lakh for medical expenses

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday met the parents of Rajeswari, who had lost her left leg after an accident caused by a falling AIADMK flagpole.

He gave a cheque for ₹5 lakh to her parents at a private hospital here to meet medical expenses and said if the family wanted to fix a prosthetic leg, the party would support that as well.

Later addressing reporters, Mr. Stalin blamed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for trying to “feign ignorance” about the accident.

“The Chief Minister had feigned ignorance on Rajeswari losing her leg in the accident just as he had said that he was unaware of the firing incident in Thoothukudi [the alleged firing in May 2018 by police personnel on people protesting against the Sterlite plant].”

30-year-old Rajeswari was involved in an accident in Goldwyns on November 11 when she was on her way to work. She fell off her scooter reportedly while trying to avoid a falling AIADMK flagpole and a lorry that was coming behind run over her legs.

Mr. Stalin said that consequent to the accident, the AIADMK was more interested in suppressing information related to the accident than in trying to provide justice. And, as in the accident involving Chennai girl Subasri, here too the police had registered a case only against the lorry driver and not against those responsible for erecting the flagpoles.

Senior DMK leaders accompanied Mr. Stalin to the hospital.