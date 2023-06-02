HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin calls on Ilaiyaraaja, greets him on his birthday

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said Mr. Ilaiyaraaja was “Tamil Nadu’s selection” for a better dawn, for happy journeys, for celebrations and for peaceful nights

June 02, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited music director and Rajya Sabha Member Ilaiyaraaja and greeted him on his birthday on Friday. Mr. Stalin also presented a shawl and a book to Mr. Ilaiyaraaja.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said Mr. Ilaiyaraaja was “Tamil Nadu’s selection” for a better dawn, for happy journeys, for celebrations and for peaceful nights. “He does not play music instruments but caresses our hearts. He becomes the feeling in itself and melts in our hearts. He is a revolution not only in the Tamil cinema but in the world of music,” Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had lauded Mr. Ilaiyaraaja as “Isaignani”, Mr. Stalin said that like other fans, he was happy to extend his birthday greetings to the music director. Ministers K.N. Nehru and K. Ponmudy accompanied the Chief Minister.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.