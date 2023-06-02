Stalin calls on Ilaiyaraaja, greets him on his birthday

June 02, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited music director and Rajya Sabha Member Ilaiyaraaja and greeted him on his birthday on Friday. Mr. Stalin also presented a shawl and a book to Mr. Ilaiyaraaja.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said Mr. Ilaiyaraaja was “Tamil Nadu’s selection” for a better dawn, for happy journeys, for celebrations and for peaceful nights. “He does not play music instruments but caresses our hearts. He becomes the feeling in itself and melts in our hearts. He is a revolution not only in the Tamil cinema but in the world of music,” Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had lauded Mr. Ilaiyaraaja as “Isaignani”, Mr. Stalin said that like other fans, he was happy to extend his birthday greetings to the music director. Ministers K.N. Nehru and K. Ponmudy accompanied the Chief Minister.