Tamil Nadu

Stalin calls on Governor, stakes claim to form TN government

DMK president M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: PTI

DMK president M.K. Stalin called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday morning and staked claim to form the government.

Speaking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, DMK MP in the Rajya Sabha R.S. Bharathi said that the party was expecting an invitation to form the government from the Governor by this evening.

Newly-elected DMK MLAs had unanimously elected Mr. Stalin as their Legislature Party Leader on Tuesday evening.

A total of 133 MLAs, who contested on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol were elected to the State Legislative Assembly.

