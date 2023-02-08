ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin calls on girl who underwent facial reconstruction surgery

February 08, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

During his visit to Tiruvallur district on Wednesday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited Tanya, a nine-year-old girl who had facial reconstruction surgery in August last year and enquired about her health.

Mr. Stalin advised her to follow the instructions of her doctors regarding her diet and medicines. The Chief Minister assured her that all necessary assistance for continuing her medical treatment would be provided, an official release said.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy and Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar and senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.

Daughter of a couple from Srivari Nagar near Avadi — Stephan Raj and Sowbagyam, Tanya had a rare medical condition called Parry-Romberg syndrome, also known as hemifacial atrophy, a disease that causes progressive slow shrinkage and degeneration of the skin, muscles and soft tissues of one side of the face. Her parents had sought assistance from the Chief Minister to treat her.

Mr. Stalin instructed officials to render all assistance and doctors at the Saveetha Medical College and Hospital conducted necessary surgery. The Chief Minister had visited her in the hospital after her surgery in August last year.

