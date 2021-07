Stalin calls on DMDK founder Vijayakant

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with DMDK founder Vijayakant at his residence in Saligramam on Sunda

CHENNAI

12 July 2021 01:15 IST

Duraimurugan, Raja accompany him

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited DMDK founder Vijayakant at his residence in Saligramam on Sunday.

He was accompanied by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan and DMK Member of Parliament A. Raja.

During the meeting, Mr. Vijayakant handed over a cheque for ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief, according to a press release.

