Stalin calls it a massive victory against odds

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said that his party and its allies had secured massive win in the rural local body polls, going by the trends so far, despite the State Election Commission acting in favour of the ruling party and alleged misuse of power by the AIADMK.

“The results have brought to light the people’s faith in the DMK and their dissatisfaction over the ruling AIADMK,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said the elections should have been held in 2016, but it was delayed by the ruling party. “We went to the High Court and the Supreme Court, which imposed strict conditions due to which the State Election Commission conducted the election now,” he said.

He alleged that despite making complaints to the State Election Commissioner even at mid-night to stop malpractices by the ruling party, there was no change in their attitude.

Despite Ministers of the ruling party campaigning in various districts and distributing money, the AIADMK had suffered a set back, which showed the level of dissatisfaction people had towards the current government, Mr. Stalin said.

He pointed out that several family members of the AIADMK leaders losing elections like the former AIADMK MP Anwar Raja’s daughter and the party’s Manamadurai MLA’s wife. “The people have taught a lesson to the ruling party, but it is doubtful whether they will learn the lessons,” Mr. Stalin said.

He said if the urban local body elections had been held along with the rural local body elections, the DMK could have secured a bigger win. Mr. Stalin also thanked the people who voted for the party and its alliance candidates for ensuring their massive win. He said elderly people, a college student, a transwoman and a conservancy worker winning the elections were positive signs.